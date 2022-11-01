

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Tuesday, McKesson Corporation (MCK) lifted its adjusted earnings outlook for the full year.



Looking forward, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $24.45 to $24.95, up from prior estimate of $23.95 to $24.65 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $24.50 per share.



The company expects revenues to grow about 3% to 7% in 2022.



