

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) reported that its third quarter net profit climbed by 347% year-over-year to 16.5 million euros mainly due to the strong operating performance and an improved financial result. On a per share, net income was 0.09 euros up from 0.02 euros in the prior year.



Revenues increased by 12% to 143.4 million euros from the prior year.



Adjusted for Russian and Belarus customers, the subscriber base remained stable, amounting to 619 thousand at the end of third quarter of 2022.



Quarterly billings were 144.6 million euros, up 15% or 7% at constant currencies compared to the prior year.



TeamViewer continues to expect billings at or around 630 million euros for the full year 2022. Revenues are still expected within a range of 565 million euros - 580 million euros. The outlook for the adjusted 2022 EBITDA margin is also reiterated within the range of 45%-47%.



