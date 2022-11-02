

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo SA (SDXAY.PK) Wednesday announced its strategic plans to accelerate future revenue growth.



The company said that it is confident of achieving 8%-10% organic revenue growth at constant rates for 2023, if it could implement its plans successfully.



Sodexo's strategy to 'refocus and accelerate' includes, refocus on food services and be more selective in facilities management; accelerate profitable growth of Benefits & Rewards Services; and strengthen Sodexo's impact as market maker in sustainability.



For fiscal 2024 and 2025, the company sees organic revenue growth of 6%-8%, on accomplishing the plans.



'Fiscal 2022 was a turning point. Sodexo has strengthened its competitiveness and has made good progress against the priorities I set out when I became CEO. Today, with our strategy to refocus and accelerate, and with a relentless focus on execution, we expect to continue to improve our performance in the coming years,' commented Sophie Bellon, Sodexo's Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer.



