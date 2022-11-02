

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KNM), a Japanese video game and entertainment firm, on Wednesday posted a decline in earnings for the first-half, amidst amortization of product costs upon new title releases and promotion costs, and rise in energy expenses. However, revenues were up due to successive launch of new titles of core contents and the depreciation of Yen.



For the six-month period to September 30, the Tokyo-headquartered company reported a profit of 19.847 billion yen or 146.48 yen per share, compared with 27.558 billion yen or 203.47 yen per share of last year.



Pre-tax earnings were at 27.479 billion yen as against 38.673 billion yen a year ago.



Operating income moved down to 25.396 billion yen from 39.110 billion yen posted for the first-half of 2021.



Total cost of revenue rose to 91.753 billion yen from 75.727 billion yen of previous year. Selling, general and administrative expenses stood at 30.995 billion yen, versus 25.120 billion yen of 2021.



Other expenses were at 215 million yen, compared with other income of 471 million yen of previous year period.



The Japanese firm generated total revenue of 148.359 billion yen, higher than 139.486 billion yen a year ago.



The company said it will pay an interim dividend of 62 yen per share to shareholders of record on September 30. The payment will start from November 25.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, Konami expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 55 billion yen or basic income per share of 411.74 yen, with an operating income of 76.500 billion yen, on revenue of 320 billion yen.



For the full-year, the company expects to pay a yearly cash dividend of 124 yen per share, higher than last year's dividend of 123.50 yen per share.



