

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of $9.174 billion in the third quarter, higher than $5.674 billion in the same period a year ago, helped by revenue growth.



Net profit for the quarter increased to $8.879 billion from $5.438 billion last year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit was $8.818 billion compared with $5.448 billion in the previous year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA rose to $10.862 billion from $6.943 billion a year ago.



Quarterly revenue increased to $22.767 billion from $16.612 billion last year, driven by growth in all segments.



Looking forward, the company has confirmed its previous full-year underlying EBITDA guidance of around $37.0 billion. Underlying EBIT or Earnings Before Interest and Taxes is expected to be about $31 billion for the year.



