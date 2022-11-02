

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), an IT infrastructure business on Wednesday announced the appointment of Christian Jehle as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to succeed Tony Conophy, who intends to retire.



Christian would join the Company and the Board between 24 March 2023 and 1 July 2023. Tony Conophy will remain with the company for a further period of 3 months to enable an appropriate transition.



Christian is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director for the UK & Ireland division of Experian plc. Earlier he held the roles of CFO of Global Decision Analytics at Experian as well as Chief Financial Officer, Japan, and Chief Financial Officer, UK & Ireland of SAP SE.



Shares of Computacenter closed Tuesday's trading at 1859 pence, up 49 pence or 2.71 percent from the previous close.



