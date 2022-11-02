

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of key meetings at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,192 after rallying 1.3 percent on Tuesday.



Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa tumbled 3.2 percent despite delivering strong performance for the first nine months of 2022.



Next, the clothing and homeware chain, jumped 2.4 percent after maintaining its profit guidance for the year.



Luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda slumped 12 percent after its loss for the third quarter more than doubled.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm GSK rose 1.2 percent after lifting its 2022 sales growth outlook.



