

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $708 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $794 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $604 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $4.36 billion from $3.82 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $708 Mln. vs. $794 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.21 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.88 -Revenue (Q4): $4.36 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.75 Bln



