

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CVS Health Corp. (CVS):



Earnings: -$3.42 billion in Q3 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.60 in Q3 vs. $1.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.99 per share Revenue: $81.16 billion in Q3 vs. $73.79 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 to $8.65



