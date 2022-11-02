

Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.30 billion, or $9.39 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $11.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $6.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $22.80 billion from $20.70 billion last year.



Outlook:



Humana reiterated its full-year earnings guidance of 25 cents a share, excluding items. This is 21 percent higher than last year's earnings.



Analysts on average are expecting EPS of $25.03 for the period.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.39 vs. $11.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.28 -Revenue (Q3): $22.80 Bln vs. $20.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.00



