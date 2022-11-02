

Entergy Corp (ETR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $561 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $531 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $580 million or $2.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Outlook:



Entergy narrowed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $6.25-$6.45 from $6.15-$6.45 provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $6.38.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $561 Mln. vs. $531 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.74 vs. $2.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.66



