

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $36.62 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $54.66 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $547.68 million from $509.10 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



