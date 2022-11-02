

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



Earnings: -$63.97 million in Q3 vs. -$28.99 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q3 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $252.36 million in Q3 vs. $294.14 million in the same period last year.



