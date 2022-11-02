

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $61.1 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $48.7 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $77.4 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.9% to $1.03 billion from $725.7 million last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $61.1 Mln. vs. $48.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $725.7 Mln last year.



