

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The ruling 'red bloc' of center-left parties won Denmark's general election.



The coalition, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats party, is on course to secure majority in the 179-seat parliament.



The bloc won 87 seats in Denmark, and one seat in the Faroe Islands, and are projected to win two more seats in Greenland, a sovereign Danish dependent territory outside the mainland.



The late results were crucial for the ruling bloc in securing the 90 seats threshold that is necessary to form a government.



The result is seen as a vote of confidence in Fredreicsen.



The Social Democrats displayed their best performance in more than two decades by winning 27.5 percent of the vote, making them the biggest party in the Folketing, the Parliament of Denmark.



Addressing supporters in capital Copenhagen, she thanked them for giving another mandate at the polls.



'Thanks to all Danes who have trusted us with your vote. It's a huge vote of confidence. I know some of you have had doubts along the way.'



She said she is 'thrilled and proud' for getting the best election result in 20 years.



Frederiksen said she will submit the government's resignation to Queen Margrethe, and that she wishes to form a broader coalition government incorporating other parties.



