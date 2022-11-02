

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP):



Earnings: $5.76 million in Q3 vs. -$11.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.51 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $416.57 million in Q3 vs. $473.75 million in the same period last year.



