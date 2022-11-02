

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Wednesday it has agreed in principle to financial amounts and payment terms as part of settlement frameworks to substantially resolve opioid-related litigation.



Under these frameworks, the company expects to settle all opioid claims against it by participating states, subdivisions and tribes, for up to approximately $4.95 billion in remediation payments to be paid out over 15 years.



The settlement frameworks include no admission of wrongdoing or liability by the company.



