Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577220 ISIN: DE0005772206 Ticker-Symbol: FIE 
Xetra
02.11.22
16:14 Uhr
32,300 Euro
-0,420
-1,28 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FIELMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIELMANN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,28032,38016:30
32,32032,40016:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIELMANN
FIELMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIELMANN AG32,300-1,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.