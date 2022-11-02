

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) expects third quarter external sales will increase to 536 million euros from the previous year's 531.6 million euros.



Quarterly consolidated sales will rise to about 463 million euros from the previous year's 460.8 million euros. Earnings before taxes amount to around 52.0 million euros compared to 85.4 million euros last year.



We also remain committed to our Vision 2025 and continue to invest in the digitalisation and internationalisation of our family business.



For 2022, the company expects external sales of about 2 billion euros, consolidated sales of around 1.75 billion euros and an EBT of over 160 million euros. The company said in July that it expected external sales of about 2 billion euros, consolidated sales of approximately 1.8 billion euros, and an EBT of more than 190 million euros for the full year 2022.



