

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, Said it appointed Tania von der Goltz as chief financial officer with effect from January 01, 2023. Tania von der Goltz succeeds Marcus Wassenberg, whose departure from the company had recently been announced.



Tania von der Goltz was most recently with Fresenius Medical Care as Senior Vice President Global Financial Strategy.



The Chairman of the Executive Board, Ludwin Monz, will assume the function of Labor Director at the same time.



