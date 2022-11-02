

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $106.8 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $292.9 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $507.9 million from $480.7 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $106.8 Mln. vs. $292.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $507.9 Mln vs. $480.7 Mln last year.



