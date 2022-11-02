

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.26 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $6.02 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $18.12 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.3% to $76.05 million from $58.35 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $10.26 Mln. vs. $6.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q3): $76.05 Mln vs. $58.35 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STAAR SURGICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de