

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$5.45 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$1.03 million, or -$0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $96.49 million from $107.44 million last year.



Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$5.45 Mln. vs. -$1.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $96.49 Mln vs. $107.44 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $447.0 - $455.0 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCURAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de