

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):



Earnings: -$70 million in Q3 vs. $283 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q3 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $552 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.93 per share Revenue: $2.38 billion in Q3 vs. $2.50 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.09 Full year EPS guidance: $4.07 - $4.13



