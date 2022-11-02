

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $108.10 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $4.05 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 191.8% to $639.55 million from $219.19 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $108.10 Mln. vs. $4.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.19 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q3): $639.55 Mln vs. $219.19 Mln last year.



