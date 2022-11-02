

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alere Inc. (ALR) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$8.51 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$10.20 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.1% to $182.66 million from $225.83 million last year.



Alere Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$8.51 Mln. vs. -$10.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.27 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $182.66 Mln vs. $225.83 Mln last year.



