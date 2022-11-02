

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



Earnings: -$694 million in Q3 vs. $508 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.58 in Q3 vs. $1.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$420 million or -$1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.52 per share Revenue: $13.21 billion in Q3 vs. $12.48 billion in the same period last year.



