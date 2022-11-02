

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):



Earnings: $0.73 million in Q3 vs. -$10.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q3 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Revenue: $226.76 million in Q3 vs. $181.68 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -$0.32 to -$0.26 Full year revenue guidance: $850.0 to $860.0 Mln



