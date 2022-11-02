

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $68.32 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $30.01 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $9.75 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $464.21 million from $471.19 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $68.32 Mln. vs. $30.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $464.21 Mln vs. $471.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.47 - $0.50



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CORECIVIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de