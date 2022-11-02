

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $18.39 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $35.20 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $139.39 million from $178.25 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $18.39 Mln. vs. $35.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $139.39 Mln vs. $178.25 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STURM RUGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de