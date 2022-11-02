

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$28 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$130 million, or -$0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$41 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $691 million from $626 million last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$28 Mln. vs. -$130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.04 vs. -$0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $691 Mln vs. $626 Mln last year.



