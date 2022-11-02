

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $43.53 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $20.96 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $57.92 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $671.08 million from $556.78 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $43.53 Mln. vs. $20.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $671.08 Mln vs. $556.78 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 to $0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $630 to $670 Mln



