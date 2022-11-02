

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $198.3 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $126.4 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $296.19 million from $325.76 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



