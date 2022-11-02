

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):



Earnings: -$11.93 million in Q3 vs. -$53.79 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q3 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $9.92 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $390.45 million in Q3 vs. $355.81 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $420 - $450 Mln



