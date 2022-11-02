

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.67 billion, or $41.98 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $18.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.10 billion or $53.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $49.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.3% to $6.05 billion from $4.68 billion last year.



Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.67 Bln. vs. $0.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $41.98 vs. $18.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $49.95 -Revenue (Q3): $6.05 Bln vs. $4.68 Bln last year.



