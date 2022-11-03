This case study demonstrates that Google's implementation of search engine algorithms in the last few years is creating a growing threat to the abilities of niche bloggers to make money from their blogs.

Medford, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Rich Blogger Poor Blogger has just published their New Google Case Study Revealing A Shrinking Income Window For Niche Bloggers. This case study documents examples of Google's implementation of search engine algorithms in the last few years. These algorithms are creating an existential threat to the livelihoods of niche bloggers who rely on Google to send content searchers to their blog sites.





Rich Blogger Poor Blogger Google Case Study Reveals Blogging Income At Risk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/142914_5155b651948e390a_001full.jpg

The case study also documents how Google's attempts to optimize search engine user experience have gotten more and more sophisticated over time, but with a lack of predictability in the implementation of their algorithms.

Rich Blogger Poor Blogger owner Rickey Williams says there are many people looking for insights and answers about the New Google Case Study and how the income window for niche bloggers may be shrinking. This case study reveals the sometimes conflicting interests of Google, everyday users of the search engine, bloggers who try to make a living from the content they create and make available for Google searchers, and the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.

An example cited within the case study is the ongoing attempt to discontinue the use of third-party cookies via Google's Chrome browser, currently used by two-thirds of the online world. Cookies enable Google and advertisers to show personalized ads to users based on which websites and website pages they visit and which content they view.

First, it's a privacy issue that the U.S. Department of Justice and everyday consumers have a keen interest in. Second, it's a threat to Google's business model, which is built around ad revenue, which in turn is facilitated by third-party cookies.

This cookie-enabled business model is also crucial to the bottom lines of nearly every ad platform that serves ads online and, consequently to bloggers who make money every time a website visitor clicks on an ad placed within their blog content.

The case study is available at https://richbloggerpoorblogger.com/income/

About Rich Blogger Poor Blogger:

Rich Blogger Poor Blogger was founded in 2022 and serves the blogging and content publishing industry. It is known for analyzing what is working for successful bloggers now and showing less successful bloggers the key factors that will either help or hinder their future successes.

Contact Info:

Name: Rickey Williams

Email: rickey@richbloggerpoorblogger.com

Organization: Rich Blogger Poor Blogger

Address: 290 Dunthorpe Drive, Medford, Oregon 97504, United States

Website: https://richbloggerpoorblogger.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142914