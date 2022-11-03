

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco SA (AHEXY.PK) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro108 million, or Euro0.65 per share. This compares with Euro133 million, or Euro0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Adecco SA reported adjusted earnings of Euro150 million or Euro0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to Euro6.04 billion from Euro5.22 billion last year.



Adecco SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro108 Mln. vs. Euro133 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.65 vs. Euro0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro6.04 Bln vs. Euro5.22 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADECCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de