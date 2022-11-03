

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), on Thursday, reported a 13% growth in 9-month revenue, led by price increases in all Group areas.



Revenue for the 9-month period grew by 12.9% to €15,802 million from the prior year's €13,996 million. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, the rise amounted to 12.3%.



In particular, price increases in all Group areas contributed to the revenue growth. Changes to the scope of consolidation of €622 million had a negative effect on revenue, while exchange rate effects of €624 million had a positive impact.



In the third quarter of 2022, revenue increased 15.7% to €5,852 million from last year. Revenue was up 13.7% on a like-for-like basis. The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation or RCOBD increased by 1.5% to €1,193 million. The RCOBD margin was 20.4% versus 23.2% last year. The result from current operations or RCO rose slightly by 0.6% to €874 million.



FY22 Outlook



The company continues to expect a strong increase in revenue on a like-for-like basis compared with the previous year and now anticipates a result from current operations of between €2.35 billion and €2.55 billion.



