

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec Biomedical Systems AG (SBSG), a German maker of analyzer and automation systems for in-vitro-diagnostics, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the first-nine month period of fiscal 2022, amidst a fall in revenue.



A decline in the company's revenue was mainly due to the previous year's high pandemic-related basis of comparison, which included high additional demand for molecular diagnostics solutions.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the Birkenfeld-headquartered firm posted income per share of 2.04 euros, lesser than last year's 3 euros per share.



Adjusted consolidated net income was at 29.549 million euros or 2.44 euros per share, compared with 40.563 million euros or 3.35 euros per share, a year ago.



Excluding items, EBIT stood at 38.067 million euros as against 48.690 million euros, posted for the first nine-month period of last year.



EBITDA fell to 48.095 million euros from 57.665 million euros of last year period.



Stratec sales declined to 207.654 million euros from 225.420 million euros, during the corresponding period of last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company still expects constant-currency sales to decrease by around 5 percent to 8 percent and adjusted EBIT margin at around 16.5 percent-18.5 percent.



