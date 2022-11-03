

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company grew 10 percent to 58 million euros from last year's 53 million euros.



Earnings per share improved to 0.84 euro from 0.76 euro last year.



In the third quarter, HUGO BOSS increased its operating profit or EBIT by 8 percent to 92 million euros from last year's 85 million euros.



Group sales increased 24 percent to 933 million euros from 755 million euros a year ago. Group sales grew 18 percent on a currency adjusted basis.



Compared to 2019 levels, currency-adjusted sales growth was 27 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, HUGO BOSS raised its top and bottom-line outlook in light of the strong financial performance in the third quarter.



Group sales for fiscal year 2022 are now expected to increase between 25 percent and 30 percent to 3.5 billion euros to 3.6 billion euros, compared to previously expected increase between 20 percent and 25 percent to a level of 3.3 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros.



EBIT in 2022 is now expected to increase between 35 percent and 45 percent to a level of 310 million euros to 330 million euros, while prior outlook was an increase between 25 percent to 35 percent to an amount of 285 million euros to 310 million euros.



