

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, (PFFVF.PK) a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, Thursday reported earnings before taxes of 93.78 million euros in the first 9 months, higher than 73.43 million euros in the comparable period last year, driven by growth in sales.



Net income increased to 66.6 million euros or 6.75 euros per share from 52.13 million euros or 5.28 euros per share last year.



Sales for the period grew 16.2% to 668.69 million euros from 575.26 million euros a year ago, helped by strong demand.



The company said its order intake in the first nine months reached 866.5 million euros, up 25.4% year-over-year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de