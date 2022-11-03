

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Group SE (SGLFF.PK), German maker of products from carbon, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the first nine-month period, reflecting an increase in revenue, supported by higher than expected customer demand from the semiconductor industry as well as a significant recovery in the industrial applications market segment.



For the nine-month period, the German firm posted a net result of 70.6 million euros, higher than last year's 42.6 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA was at 136.1 million euros as against 108.5 million euros of previous year period.



The Group generated sales of 853.9 million euros, higher than 743.5 million euros of previous year.



