

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Cooking appliances maker Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) Thursday said its Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT, for the first 9 months increased to 163.4 million euros from 134.1 million euros in the comparable period last year.



Net profit rose 22% to 124.7 million euros or 10.97 euros per share from 102 million euros 8.97 euros per share a year ago.



The company said its sales revenues grew 25 percent in the first nine months to a new all-time high of 732 million euros.



'The Rational boss thinks sales revenues of 23 percent to 28 percent are realistic in 2022, if the supply situation and business performance remain stable. Assuming a similar cost base, the increase in sales revenues will also have a positive impact on the EBIT margin. In this scenario, it is expected to be between 21.5 percent and 22.5 percent at the end of the year,' the company said.



