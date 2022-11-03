

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), a British super market chain, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax was 376 million pounds, down 29 percent from last year's 527 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share dropped 27 percent to 12.3 pence from last year's 16.8 pence.



Underlying profit before tax was 340 million pounds, compared to 371 million pounds in the prior year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 11.2 pence, compared to 12.2 pence a year ago.



Group sales, excluding VAT, was up 4.4 percent to 16.41 billion pounds from last year's 15.72 billion pounds. Fuel sales went up 39.5 percent. Like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, was down 0.8 percent.



Grocery sales grew 0.2 percent, while General merchandise sales went down 6.1 percent.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 3.9 pence, up 22 percent from last year. This will be paid on December 16 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on November 11.



Further for fiscal 2023, Sainsbury continues to expect underlying profit before tax of between 630 million pounds and 690 million pounds.



