

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) Thursday said its full-year outlook for all of its three segments including Injectables, Branded, and Generics remain unchanged.



'We are seeing strong momentum in our Branded and Injectables businesses, reflecting the benefits of their increasingly broad and differentiated product portfolios, leading market positions and our flexible high-quality manufacturing footprint. While the US generics market continues to be competitive, our Generics business is performing in line with the guidance we set out at our interim results and we continue to expect this business to grow in 2023,' Said Darwazah, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hikma, said.



For the full year, the company still expects Injectables revenue to grow in the mid to high-single digits, and sees low single-digits growth in Branded business.



Hikma continues to expect Generics revenue to be in the range of $650 million-$675 million for the full year.



