

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported that its EPRA vacancy rate 6.9% at 30 September 2022 compared to 6.5% at 30 June 2022.



Lettings in the first nine months of 2022 were 9.0 million pounds at an average 12.7% above December 2021 ERV with a further 1.1 million pounds of rent under offer.



New leases totalling 1.9 million pounds on 31,700 sq ft were achieved in third quarter of 2022, on average 27.6% above December 2021 ERV. It included two lettings at 43 Whitfield Street W1 which delivered an attractive premium to ERV, partly driven by proximity to the DL/78 amenity space for Derwent London occupiers.



