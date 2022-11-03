Dutch scientists have achieved a record-breaking efficiency for a silicon heterojunction solar cell fabricated with a hole collector based on a molybdenum oxide (MoOx). They used plasma treatments to increase the presence of oxygen in the MoOx layer, to improve its electronic properties.Researchers from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have fabricated a silicon heterojunction solar cell with a hole collector based on a molybdenum oxide (MoOx), which is a transition metal oxide (TMO) nanomaterial that has both novel nanoeffects and excellent semiconductor properties. "Beyond ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...