

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported that its third quarter net income was NT$1.88 billion, down 37.8% year-on-year.



Quarterly revenues were NT$64.89 billion; gross profits ended at NT$6.56 billion with 10.1% margin; operating income was NT$829.61 million.



For year-to-September, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$215.59 billion, net income of NT$5.84 billion, which was down 32.6% YoY, and earnings per share of NT$1.94.



