

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment registered its biggest fall for the month of October, the labor ministry reported Thursday.



The number of people out of work declined 27,027, or 0.92 percent from September. This was the largest decline in October.



In seasonally adjusted basis, registered unemployment fell by 104,915.



Unemployment decreased in all economic sectors compared to September. In services, unemployment declined sharply by 16,153 and was down 11,351 in agriculture.



Unemployment in construction and industry dropped 4,566 and 551, respectively.



Further, data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose 1,845 people compared to the previous month, leaving the total number at 212,118, the lowest figure in the historical series for one month October.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de