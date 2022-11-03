

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ, CNQ.TO) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net earnings grew to C$2.81 billion from last year's C$2.20 billion.



Earnings per share were C$2.49, up from C$1.86 last year.



Adjusted net earnings from operations was C$3.49 billion or C$3.09 per share, compared to C$2.10 billion or C$1.77 per share last year.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of C$2.85 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Canadian Natural achieved quarterly natural gas production of 2,132 MMcf/d, a 25 percent increase over last year.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors has approved a 13 percent increase to its quarterly dividend on its common shares to C$0.85 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 5 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16.



