

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $286 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $364 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $4.61 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $286 Mln. vs. $86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $4.61 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $17,000-$17,300Mln



